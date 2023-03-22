Yankees legend Reggie Jackson talks infidelity during playing days: 'I just cheated'

New York Yankees legend Reggie Jackson was a household name while he was playing on the baseball diamond, but throughout his days slugging baseballs, he admitted that infidelity caught up with him.

Jackson was on with Howard Stern on SiriusXM radio to promote his new Amazon documentary "Reggie," which releases Thursday, when he touched on many topics including how he cheated on many women throughout his life.

"It wasn’t hard for me to open my heart, but it was hard for me to be loyal," Jackson said. "As a man, I cheated a lot.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I won’t blame it on any excuse. I just cheated. I saw a pretty girl and I tried to sleep with her."

Stern prodded a bit, saying that many women were likely available to him because of his baseball success with the Yankees, Oakland Athletics and California Angels, but Jackson did not have a rhyme or reason behind his actions.

He was, however, honest.

"I won’t blame it on that either," he said. "I won’t blame it on that. I had access and I took advantage of it, and I missed a couple of wonderful ladies in my life, and it was my fault."

REGGIE JACKSON ON CURT SCHILLING HOF SNUB: ‘FREEDOM OF SPEECH GOT YOUR A-S OUT OF COOPERSTOWN, BRO’

Jackson was married once to Jennie Campos, who he met his freshman year at Arizona State. However, the marriage lasted until 1973 when they divorced.

Jackson also spoke to Stern about his daughter Kimberly, his only child.

"I have a wonderful daughter," he said. "I wasn’t married when I had her, but what an unbelievable experience, and she’s given me two grandchildren — two boys, and one of the kids, the poor son of a gun, he looks just like me."

Marriage may come to Jackson yet again, though, as he is currently in a relationship with a woman he has known for quite some time. He said he would "probably" end up marrying her.

"She’s a tremendous friend, I love the life and spending time with her," he noted.

Jackson had quite the career on and off the field during his days in the league, from his outbursts with Yankees manager Billy Martin, to being shot at in the streets of Manhattan after a game against the Toronto Blue Jays in 1980.

On the field, pitchers feared the left-handed Jackson whenever he stepped foot in the batter’s box, especially when it came time for postseason baseball.

REGGIE JACKSON BLASTS DODGERS FOR PULLING CLAYTON KERSHAW AMID PERFECT GAME BID

His "Mr. October" moniker was earned in Game 6 of the 1977 World Series between the Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, when Jackson hit three home runs in three pitches to help clinch his first ring with the Yanks and fourth overall in his career. Jackson would win three in Oakland, earning MVP honors in 1973, and collect his fifth and final ring in 1978 as the Yankees repeated as champions.

Jackson spent 21 years in MLB, slashing .262/.356/.490 in 2,820 career games with 563 homers, 1,702 RBI and 1,551 runs scored.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His accomplishments led to his vote into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1993.