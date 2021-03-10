Ex-Yankees star Johnny Damon says he's a 'Trump supporter' during arrest, video shows

Former New York Yankees star Johnny Damon struggled with officers during his recent DUI arrest, bodycam footage released by the Windermere Police Department shows.

The bodycam footage from Damon's Florida arrest was released on Tuesday and included him pleading that he was in favor of the police and a supporter of former president Donald Trump.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Believe me, I am Blue Lives Matter," Damon said. "What are you doing right now? We are all for cops. Guys, we are all for cops."

"Hey bro, I’m a good guy and I know people are trying to target me because I’m a Trump supporter," Damon added.

The bodycam footage lasted close to two hours. It showed both Damon and his wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, disobeying the police, which led to a scuffle.

It also included Damon himself knocking the officer's bodycam to the ground.

"Don’t touch me," Mangan-Damon responded to one of the officers. "Don’t f--king touch me." After she said that, she broke free and walked away.

FORMER MLB STAR JOHNNY DAMON ARRESTED IN FLORIDA ON DUI CHARGE, POLICE SAY

Damon was pulled over on Feb. 18 after police officers realized that his SUV was swerving and eventually hit a curb. His blood-alcohol level was between .294 and .300, which was close to four times the state limit of .08.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Damon was hit with a DUI, and his wife was charged with battery and resisting arrest, according to clickorlando.com.

Damon, who played 18 seasons in the MLB, spent the majority of his career with the Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Kansas City Royals. A two-time World Series champion with the Red Sox and Yankees in 2004 and 2009, respectively, Damon was also a two-time All-Star.