Former MLB star Johnny Damon arrested in Florida on DUI charge, police say

Former MLB star Johnny Damon, who won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, was arrested in Florida Friday morning on a DUI charge, police say.

Damon, 47, was arrested early Friday morning by the Windermere Police Department on one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of resisting an officer without violence, according to a police report obtained by Fox News.

An officer noticed a vehicle swerving on the road at approximately 1:30 a.m. After following the car for several blocks the officer observed the driver, later identified as Damon, repeatedly "drift back and forth" outside his lane and at one point, he struck a curb before also nearly hitting a guardrail.

Damon was pulled over and, according to the arresting officer, he was observed being "extremely unsteady on his feet" and was slurring his speech. The officer also detected "the odor of alcoholic impurities."

The former Red Sox star told the officer had "just a little bit" to drink, but the report indicated that Damon had a blood alcohol level of greater than or equal to .20 -- more than twice the legal limit.

Further police details revealed that he was tested twice while in custody, once at 3:26 a.m. and again a few minutes later. He registered a blood-alcohol level of .300 and .294, respectively -- nearly four times the legal limit almost two hours after the initial traffic stop.

Damon was booked and his wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, was also arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.

According to the arrest report, she repeatedly disobeyed the officer’s command to stay in the vehicle during the traffic stop. The officer attempted to restrain her at which time she pulled away and pushed him. His worn body cam was knocked off as a result of the struggle.

She was later detained on the scene by backup police.

Damon played 18 seasons in MLB and is famous for helping end the Red Sox curse after leading them to win the World Series in 2004 -- the franchise’s first since 1918. He earned his second ring with the Yankees in 2009.

TMZ Sports first reported Damon’s arrest. It was not immediately known if he was still in police custody as of Friday afternoon.