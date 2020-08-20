Yankees’ injury problems worsen as Gleyber Torres leaves game vs. Rays

They’re dropping like flies in The Bronx.

Gleyber Torres became the latest Yankee to deal with an injury when he left Thursday’s game against the Rays with a tight left hamstring, the team announced. He was still being evaluated.

Torres stumbled running out a grounder in the bottom of the third and was replaced in the top of the fifth, as Tyler Wade shifted to shortstop and Thairo Estrada entered the game to play second base.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Yankees’ lineup is already without DJ LeMahieu (left thumb sprain), Aaron Judge (right calf sprain) and Giancarlo Stanton (left hamstring strain).

Earlier in the day, the Yankees put Zack Britton on the 10-day IL with a strained left hamstring.