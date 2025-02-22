Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees

Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner reveals motivation behind stunning change to long-standing facial hair policy

'Our new vice president has a beard, members of congress have a beard,' Steinbrenner said

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Nearly 50 years after New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner implemented a policy banning facial hair, the team made the shocking announcement to end what Hal Steinbrenner came to learn was an "outdated" rule that could have potentially serious consequences for the organization. 

Hal Steinbrenner announced the change on Friday prior to the Yankees’ spring training opener and delved into the process that led him to make a new policy where players can now sport "well-groomed beards."

Devin Williams on mound

New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) participates in spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

As Steinbrenner explained, facial hair has become the new norm. He pointed to our nation’s leaders, including Vice President JD Vance, as an example of how times have changed since the policy was first implemented in 1976.

"This generation, the vast majority of 20s, 30s into the 40s, men in this country have beards. Our new vice president has a beard, members of congress have a beard – the list goes on and on and on in this country and in this world," he told members of the media during a press conference.  

Vice President JD Vance

Vice President JD Vance, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, at Gaylord National Resort &amp; Convention Center, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md.  (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

"It is part of who these younger men are, it’s part of their character, it’s part of their persona. Do I totally relate to that? It’s difficult for me, I’m an older guy who’s never had a beard in his life. But it’s a very important thing to them and they feel it defines their character." 

Steinbrenner went on to explain that knowing this led him to a "real concern" that the policy could potentially be detrimental to the Yankees’ ultimate goal of winning its first World Series title since 2009.

"If I ever found out that a player we wanted to acquire, to make us better, to get us a championship, did not want to be here, and if he had the ability, would not come here because of that policy – as important as it is to that generation – that would be very, very concerning.

Hal Steinbrenner Yankees

FILE - New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner looks on before a baseball game between the Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 21, 2022, in New York.  (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin, File)

"I am fairly convinced that’s a real concern," he said. 

Steinbrenner, who succeeded his father as controlling owner in November 2008, said he had considered the issue for some time, but said he spent this season actively discussing the issue with players and others. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.