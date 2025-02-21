Yankees change long-standing facial hair policy in stunning move

The New York Yankees are entering the 2025 season with a new look.

They have altered their longstanding facial hair policy, allowing players to now have "well-groomed" beards.

Yankees general managing partner Hal Steinbrenner announced the change in a post to social media on Friday.

"In recent weeks, I have spoken to a large number of former and current Yankees — spanning several eras — to elicit their perspectives on our longstanding facial hair and grooming policy, and I appreciate their earnest and varied feedback," Steinbrenner said in the statement.

"These most recent conversations are an extension of ongoing internal dialogue that dates back several years. Ultimately, the final decision rests with me, and after great consideration, we will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward. It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy."

The facial hair policy was established in the 1970s and became part of the team’s manual for players going forward.

"All players, coaches and male executives are forbidden to display any facial hair other than mustaches [except for religious reasons], and scalp hair may not be grown below the collar," the team manual read via MLB.com. "Long sideburns and mutton chops are not specifically banned."

The Yankees acquired All-Star closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers in the offseason.

The Yankees' newest star initially showed up to spring training with his beard still intact, before later shaving it.

Williams’ showing up with the beard spurred talks on social media about whether the longstanding policy needed to change.

The Yankees have acquired numerous players that have had to trim their long hair or shave their beards upon joining the team.

Ace pitcher Gerrit Cole had long hair and a beard with the Houston Astros, but he shaved upon signing with the Yankees to adhere to the policy.

Carlos Rodon, Alex Verdugo, Joey Gallo, Josh Donaldson, Johnny Damon, Jason Giambi and Paul Goldschmidt are among the many players who shaved their facial hair upon joining the team.

Regardless of how the Yankees play this upcoming season, they will certainly look different on the field.

