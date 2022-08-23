Yankees’ Brian Cashman voices support for manager Aaron Boone as New York struggles after All-Star break

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Yankees are 10-20 since the All-Star break, have been shut out in five games during the month of August and have seen a double-digit lead in the American League East division shrink to eight games.

However, General Manager Brian Cashman still has faith in what the Yankees are doing and that manager Aaron Boone is the right man for the job.

Following the Yankees' Wild Card loss to the Boston Red Sox in 2021, the calls for the end of the Boone era in New York grew louder.

Cashman supported Boone then by giving him a new three-year contract, and he is supporting him now as the Yankees struggle to get going in the second half of the season.

"I think he's done a great job," Cashman said on Monday, according to ESPN. "I think he's managed his players extremely well. ... He's even-keel. It's important for our players to see that, because if he can keep his temperament the same, for the most part, they don't see panic. It doesn't mean he can't lose his cool, which he will from time to time when necessary."

Cashman’s comments come after Boone finally snapped following another disappointing loss, slamming the table at a press conference as the Yankees lost to the Blue Jays on Saturday.

"I believe in this group," Cashman said. "I know Aaron Boone believes in this group. I know our ownership believes in this group. It's a good crew that's dedicated, that's hungry and that's really talented, that's just happened to play poorly for a little longer than maybe we would have expected based on how we got out of the gates the first three months. But I'm not going to just forget that."

After remaining relatively healthy during the first half of the season, the injury bug has finally bitten New York, contributing to their recent struggles.

Slugger Giancarlo Stanton has been out since late July with an Achilles injury, and Matt Carpenter is out for an extended period of time after fracturing his foot in early August. Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu have also missed time in August due to various injuries.

"Then you throw on top of that some slumps that happened at the same time," Cashman said, according to MLB.com. "Then you’ve got Judge and it allows opposing pitchers to pitch more carefully to him because the lineup’s not as lengthy as it had been. It’s a little bit of all that. We know what we are and what we’re capable of.

"We can produce a lot of runs when everything’s in alignment. Right now, it got out of alignment. We’re looking forward to getting that back online sooner rather than later, but it’s easier said than done. This is a very difficult game to play, and it’s even harder when you’re not performing up to your standards."

New York has won two games in a row after losing six of seven games.