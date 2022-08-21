Yankees' Aaron Boone slams table in frustration after team falls to Blue Jays: 'We got to play better'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was less then enthused after the team moved to 4-14 in August following their 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

The Yankees, who were one of the hottest teams entering the All-Star Break, have been 9-20 since then. The team held a 15.5-game lead but now are ahead of the Blue Jays by only seven. New York has lost six straight series for the first time since 1995, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

A frustrated Boone slammed his hand down on the press table while talking about the team’s slump.

"We've been asked all these questions, and we can answer them until we’re blue in the face. We gotta go out and do it. I gotta quit answering these questions.… We got to play better, period. And the great thing is, it's right in front of us. It's right here. And we can fix it. It's right here. It's there. We can run away with this thing. We’ve got the dudes in there to do it. We’ve got to do it," he said, via the team’s website.

"We’ve got great freakin’ players. It’s a tough stretch. OK? We're all pissed off and frustrated about it. We've done it for four months. OK? The offense has struggled for 12 days. OK? We’ve got great players. They know it. They know what they're capable of. It’s a tough time, and it's gut-check time, and it's hard right now. Everyone is yelling and screaming at them, and that's part of it. But that's what gives me confidence. I know we're a great team when we're right. And we get it. And that's still right in front of us. Let's go grab it."

The Yankees started with a run in the bottom of the second thanks to Estevan Florial. His single scored Jose Trevino and New York was off and rocking.

However, Gerrit Cole would allow four runs in the fifth inning. Matt Chapman would later hit a solo home run to seal the victory for Toronto.

"Just got to have a little better energy in the dugout to kind of push each other a little bit," Aaron Judge said afterward.

The Yankees will look to avoid a four-game sweep on Sunday as they retire Paul O’Neill’s number.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.