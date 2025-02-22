Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

New York Yankees

Yankees' Aaron Judge reveals stance on beard policy, whether he'll grow one

The policy was revised on Friday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Just because the New York Yankees are allowing their players to rock beards for the first time in nearly 50 years, it doesn't mean everyone is going to.

Captain Aaron Judge told reporters on Saturday that despite the policy getting a makeover, he answered "No" when asked if he would grow some facial hair.

"I got drafted by this organization, so the very first day I was here, I’ve been shaving since 2013," Judge said. "This is what I know, this is what I’m used to. I look around the building, look at old photos of the past legends and people that played here, they all followed that rule, so I just tried to follow on their path."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Aaron Judge reacts

New York Yankees Aaron Judge reacts after hitting a grand slam off Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Cam Booser during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in New York.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

However, he is all for the change, echoing the same sentiments team owner Hal Steinbrenner did - Steinbrenner, who lifted the rule that his dad, George, implemented in 1976, hinted that he was afraid that players would not come to the Yankees in the future because of the rule. Note that Vladimir Guerrero Jr., MLB's next big free agent, has had a beard a majority of his career. 

"I really didn’t think it was that big of a deal until it got brought up the past couple weeks. I think the rule will be good. I think it’ll help a lot of guys. If it gets us a couple more players that’ll help us win games, everybody will be on board for that," Judge continued.

Aaron Judge homer

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge hits a home run.  (Brad Penner-USA Today Sports)

YANKEES ANNOUNCER MICHAEL KAY REACTS TO TEAM'S 'SEISMIC' FACIAL HAIR POLICY CHANGE

Steinbrenner told reporters Friday, "If I ever found out that a player we wanted to acquire to make us better, to get us a championship, did not want to be here, and if he had the ability, would not come here, because of that policy … that would be very, very concerning."

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) walks back to the dugout after taking a few warm-up throws before a baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) walks back to the dugout after taking a few warm-up throws before a baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yankees Hall of Famers CC Sabathia and Derek Jeter have both grown beards since retiring. Players often grow facial hair when leaving the Yankees or during the offseason.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.