Yankees' Aaron Judge reveals stance on beard policy, whether he'll grow one

Just because the New York Yankees are allowing their players to rock beards for the first time in nearly 50 years, it doesn't mean everyone is going to.

Captain Aaron Judge told reporters on Saturday that despite the policy getting a makeover, he answered "No" when asked if he would grow some facial hair.

"I got drafted by this organization, so the very first day I was here, I’ve been shaving since 2013," Judge said. "This is what I know, this is what I’m used to. I look around the building, look at old photos of the past legends and people that played here, they all followed that rule, so I just tried to follow on their path."

However, he is all for the change, echoing the same sentiments team owner Hal Steinbrenner did - Steinbrenner, who lifted the rule that his dad, George, implemented in 1976, hinted that he was afraid that players would not come to the Yankees in the future because of the rule. Note that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. , MLB's next big free agent, has had a beard a majority of his career.

"I really didn’t think it was that big of a deal until it got brought up the past couple weeks. I think the rule will be good. I think it’ll help a lot of guys. If it gets us a couple more players that’ll help us win games, everybody will be on board for that," Judge continued.

Steinbrenner told reporters Friday, "If I ever found out that a player we wanted to acquire to make us better, to get us a championship, did not want to be here, and if he had the ability, would not come here, because of that policy … that would be very, very concerning."

Yankees Hall of Famers CC Sabathia and Derek Jeter have both grown beards since retiring. Players often grow facial hair when leaving the Yankees or during the offseason.