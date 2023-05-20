Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Published

Yankees' Aaron Hicks designated for assignment: ‘Got to move on to the next chapter’

Hicks is hitting .188 in 28 games

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Aaron Hicks experiment has come to an end in New York. 

The Yankees designated Hicks for assignment on Saturday, ending his tenure with the organization. 

Aaron Hicks reacts after striking out

Aaron Hicks, #31 of the New York Yankees, reacts after striking out to end the game as Mike Zunino, #10 of the Cleveland Guardians, defends in the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on May 1, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Cleveland Guardians defeated the New York Yankees 3-2.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

The team made the announcement prior to Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, also announcing the signing of outfielder of Greg Allen while adding him to the active roster. 

"It is what it is," Hicks told the New York Post. "It’s part of the business side of it. Just got to move on to the next chapter." 

"This is a very good baseball team," he added. "It kind of seemed like it wasn’t working out for me. Obviously with the decision they decided to make, maybe somewhere else might be a little bit better."

Hicks still has over $30 million remaining on his seven-year, $70 million contract that the outfielder signed in 2019. 

Aaron Boone in a game against the Blue Jays

Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 16, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.   (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

"This is family," manager Aaron Boone told reporters before Saturday’s game against the Reds, according to The New York Daily News. "You go through everything with these guys. Obviously, with Aaron, some ups and downs. He’s had some really good seasons. . . . Not an easy conversation to have but one we felt was necessary."

Hicks was in his eighth season in New York but greatly struggled through the first two months of the season. 

In 28 games, Hicks is hitting just .188, striking out 20 times in 76 plate appearances in 2023. 

He appeared in 130 games for the Yankees during the 2022 season, hitting .216 and driving in 40 runs. 

New York will have seven days to trade Hicks before placing him on waivers. 

Aaron Hicks on base against the Twins

Aaron Hicks, #31 of the New York Yankees, runs against the Minnesota Twins on April 25, 2023, at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  (Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

The Yankees have won four of their last five games after taking the first of a three-game series on Friday against the Reds. 

Aaron Judge homered for the seventh time in seven games as New York moved to 27-20 on the season with a 6-2 win. 

"It’s just very reminiscent of what we saw last year," Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt said of Judge. "You see the same guy. I don’t think anything’s changed from last year. When you see him catch hot like this, just watch out. It’s definitely a reason for concern for the rest of the league."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.