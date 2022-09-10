Yankees’ Aaron Boone says he plans to speak with Aaron Hicks after benching

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks was not in the starting lineup when the Yankees played the second of their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday.

His absence came one day after a costly error in the fourth inning led to two runs in a 4-2 Rays win.

Hicks was pulled from the game by manager Aaron Boone, and the Yankees skipper told reporters that he plans to speak with Hicks after the benching.

"I have not [talked to Hicks] yet, but I will circle up with him and just get him prepared as best we can to be a contributor," Boone said, according to the New York Post.

Hicks has struggled all year, hitting just .211 with just six home runs and 36 RBIs.

The fourth-inning miscues Friday night were the final straw for Boone.

Hicks dropped a fly ball close to the foul line and, believing that the ball was foul, dropped his head in disappointment as the Rays rounded the bases. Later, in the fourth inning, Hicks misplayed a ball off the bat of Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena , allowing another run to score.

Estevan Florial replaced Hicks to start the top of the fifth inning.

"Hopefully, this is something that you get to that point where you get through it and it doesn’t bother you — it doesn’t get to you," Boone said "You just gotta do your job and, hopefully, this is something that helps in that process of getting him there."

New York has had a rough second half of the season , going 20-28 since the All-Star break as injuries have continued to mount.

The Yankees beat the Rays 10-3 Saturday.