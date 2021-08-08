Cornerback Xavien Howard, Dolphins agree to restructured contract after trade demand

Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard is going to stay in Miami.

Howard and the Dolphins agreed to a restricted contract, according to head coach Brian Flores. This came after the All-Pro cornerback demanded a trade after he said that he didn’t "feel valued, or respected by the Dolphins."

"We’re excited to have gotten this done," Flores said via NFL Network . "In any negotiation, compromise is important. We want all sides to be happy."

Howard received a $1 million Pro Bowl incentive and $3.5 million in additional incentives, NFL Network reported . The Dolphins also agreed to dismiss all of his minicamp fines as well. Miami also guaranteed $6.78 million of Howard’s 2022 salary, and agreed to negotiate a new deal with him next year.

Howard, a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2020. He led the NFL with 10 interceptions and 20 passes defended last season.

Howard signed a five-year, $75.25 million contract extension with the Dolphins in 2019. Last year, the team signed fellow cornerback Byron Jones to an even larger contract (five-year, $82.5 million), and it didn’t sit well with Howard.

Howard, who played college football at Baylor, is a two-time Pro Bowler. He led the NFL in interceptions in 2018 and 2020 and has 22 total interceptions in his career.