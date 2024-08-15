Expand / Collapse search
WWE's Randy Orton offers unfiltered 2-word take on LeBron James when asked about NBA's GOAT debate

James is the NBA's all-time leading scorer

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The debate over the NBA's greatest player of all-time continues to be a hot topic. Michael Jordan and LeBron James are typically the two names that sports fans bring up during discussions about the best player in history.

When the conversation surrounding the league's GOAT was recently mentioned to WWE star Randy Orton, he made it clear who he does not support.

 "F--k LeBron," Orton said in a video posted to the WWE's YouTube channel during a sit down with Cody Rhodes.

Randy Orton speaks at an WWE event

Randy Orton speaks to the WWE Universe during SmackDown at Scotiabank Arena on July 5, 2024 in Toronto, Canada. (WWE/Getty Images)

Rhodes brought up the James vs. Jordan debate as he transitioned to a question about WWE's GOAT.

"How do you feel knowing you're in that conversation?" Rhodes asked Orton.

"I don't think there is a GOAT… I like the Mount Rushmore. I like who's your top 5, top 10, even top 20. But, the GOAT, I don't think he exists," Orton responded.

Randy Orton makes an appearance at a WWE event

Randy Orton makes his way to the ring during Monday Night RAW at CFG Bank Arena on August 5, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.   (WWE/Getty Images)

Orton has 14 world title reigns. "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair and John Cena sit atop the WWE world title reigns all-time list with 16 reigns each. However, Orton's 14 reigns leads all active wrestlers.

Orton did not outright name Jordan as the NBA's GOAT, which makes it unclear whether he is not fond of the Los Angeles Lakers star or believes the Chicago Bulls legend was simply a superior player.

LeBron James looks on

LeBron James (6) of Team USA in action during Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Aytac Unal/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Jordan won six NBA championships, which were a product of two three-peats, during his historic run with the Bulls. He is also a six-time NBA Finals MVP. He won two Olympic gold medals during his time with the USA basketball men's national team.

By comparison, James is a four-time NBA champion and has been named an NBA Finals MVP on four occasions. He broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record last year. James earned his third Olympic gold medal last week when Team USA defeated France at the Summer Games in Paris.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.