WWE star wants to see Bad Bunny face Logan Paul at WrestleMania after Super Bowl comments

Logan Paul seemed to have beef with Bad Bunny last week, and fellow WWE superstar Cody Rhodes wants to see the two hash it out in the ring.

Paul has solidified himself as a legitimate WWE superstar, finishing in the final four of each of the last two Royal Rumbles and being a one-time United States champion.

But believe it or not, Bad Bunny also has in-ring experience, appearing at the 2022 Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 37 and Backlash in 2023 in Puerto Rico.

Last week, Fox News Digital asked Paul if he was excited for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance, to which he gave an emphatic "no." He walked back his comments the next day in what may have been a classic Paul-brother marketing ploy, but Rhodes, one of the faces of WWE, wants to see them get after it.

"I hope we get him back," Rhodes said. "He did a wonderful job, but he's on top of the world right now. That show is an all-timer."

Rhodes conceded that Prince's show remains his all-time favorite, but Bad Bunny's was right up there.

Then, when asked who he'd want Bad Bunny to face, he said, "Maybe Logan."

Paul appeared to backtrack on his initial take on Bad Bunny’s halftime show after his brother, Jake, posted on social media that he was "purposefully turning (it) off" since he "cannot support" a "fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America."

"I love my brother, but I don’t agree with this. Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island," the older brother responded.

Both brothers live in Puerto Rico. Two days after Jake's post, he posted a photo of his fiancée, gold medalist Jutta Leerdam, and included Bad Bunny's song, "MONACO."

Bad Bunny’s halftime show was the fourth most-watched on record, with more than 128 million viewers.

