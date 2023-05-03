Expand / Collapse search
WWE
Published

WWE star Sonya Deville's stalker agrees to plea deal after attempted kidnapping

Video was played in court of the moment Deville runs away as she sees Thomas enter her home

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Phillip Thomas, the man accused of stalking and plotting to kidnap WWE star Sonya Deville almost three years ago, has struck a plea deal that is expected to have him in jail for 15 years. 

Thomas’ obsession over Deville turned into anger which led him to drive from his home in South Carolina to the Tampa Bay area with the plan of kidnapping her. He had a knife, zip ties, duct tape and Mace with him. 

Thomas ended up braking into Deville’s home in August 2020, where home surveillance showed her checking a door after an alarm went off. 

Sonya Deville in Germany in 2022

Sonya Deville competes in the ring against Shotzi during the WWE Live Show at Westfalenhalle on November 1, 2022 in Dortmund, Germany. (Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images)

Video played in court showed Deville seeing Thomas and sprinting away before Thomas is seen walking inside her home. 

"I saw a man standing there," she said, via Fox 13 Tampa. ‘He had black clothing on, and a black mask and he was just standing there staring at me. I looked up I saw him. I was terrified! I started screaming I don’t even know what I said what the "f" are you doing here? What do you want?" 

Thomas pleaded guilty to charges that included attempted kidnapping, aggravated stalking and armed burglary. 

Prior to this event, Thomas sent hundreds of threatening messages to Deville, with some of them reading "YOURE GONNA GIVE ME WHAT I WANT" and "Mark my words I’m going to summer slam with you as your boyfriend. I’m gonna force you to do what I want."

Sonya Deville in 2022

Jan 29, 2022; St. Louis, MO, USA; Sonya Deville during the Royal Rumble The Dome at America's Center. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Deville said she ignored the messages.

The plea agreement that Thomas agreed to has him sentenced to 15 years in prison which will be followed by 15 years of probation. 

Sonya Deville at Pride Night

Sonya Deville attends 'A Night of Pride' with GLAAD and NFL on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Deville, whos real name is Daria Berenato, is currently on the SmackDown brand and has been a part of WWE since 2015.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.