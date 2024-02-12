Expand / Collapse search
WWE star Jade Cargill recalls Royal Rumble debut: 'I wish I could relive it again'

Cargill faced off against some of WWE's top stars

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Jade Cargill made her long-awaited WWE in-ring debut last month, when she appeared in the Royal Rumble for the first time in her pro wrestling career.

Cargill was the 28th entrant of the match and received a huge pop from the crowd in St. Petersburg, Florida, where she made her appearance at the top of the entrance ramp. She then threw out Nia Jax before being eliminated from the match by Liv Morgan.

Jade Cargill lifts Becky Lynch

Jade Cargill attacks Becky Lynch during the Women’s Royal Rumble match at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, Jan. 27, 2024. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

The former All Elite Wrestling star joined WWE in September and recalled her debut in an interview with Fox News Digital in Las Vegas.

"It felt amazing," Cargill said. "I felt accepted. I felt on top of the world. I think I had one of the biggest pops of the night. That was 1-of-1. I wish I could relive it again. It was just a moment for the ages."

Cargill said she has her focus on every woman on the WWE roster.

Jade Cargill and Nia Jax

Jade Cargill, left, and Nia Jax face off during the Women’s Royal Rumble match at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, Jan. 27, 2024. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

THE ROCK INSERTING HIMSELF INTO WWE TITLE PICTURE 'FEELS PRETTY GROSS,' SETH ROLLINS SAYS

"I want to take down everyone – the Rhea Ripleys, the Bianca Belairs, the Nia Jax, the Becky Lynchs, she said. "All of them. They all are in my territory and in the way of me being phenomenal, like I know I am."

Cargill has not yet chosen which brand she will be on moving forward – RAW, SmackDown or NXT. Each general manager has been vying for her services on their shows.

Jade Cargill in 2023

WWE superstars Samantha Irvin, Michelle McCool, The Undertaker, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre and Jade Cargill all made an appearance during the Big 12 Championship game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Dec. 2, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Regardless, Cargill is expected to be a major player in the division.

