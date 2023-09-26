Expand / Collapse search
Jade Cargill signs with WWE after championship reign in AEW

Cargill was a superstar on the All Elite Wrestling roster

Ryan Gaydos
Jade Cargill is officially with WWE.

WWE announced the splashy signing Tuesday after rumors last week suggested she was heading for the company after a few years with All Elite Wrestling. Cargill signed a multi-year deal with WWE.

ESPN first reported the signing. She will begin training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

"Let’s get it right," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Jade Cargill in San Diego

Jade Cargill visits the #IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 July 23, 2022, in San Diego. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb)

The 31-year-old pro wrestling superstar trained with Heath Miller and Richard Borger at Face 2 Face Wrestling school and then at the Nightmare Factory with Q.T. Marshall and Dustin Rhodes. She made her debut in All Elite Wrestling in November 2020 and later signed a long-term deal with the promotion.

Nearly a year later, Cargill participated in the AEW TBS Championship tournament. She defeated Ruby Soho to win the title. She held the title for 508 days and went 60 matches without losing.

Cargill lost her title in a match to Kris Statlander and later parted ways with company.

It’s unclear when Cargill may make her debut. WWE has NXT No Mercy scheduled for Sept. 30, WWE Fastlane Oct. 7 and WWE Survivor Series Nov. 25.

Jade Cargill in 2022

Jade Cargill holds the AEW TBS Championship belt after defending the title during the AEW Dynamite — Beach Break taping Jan. 26, 2022, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Rhea Ripley is the RAW women’s champion, SmackDown’s champion is Iyo Sky and Becky Lynch is the champion at NXT.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.