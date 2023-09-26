Jade Cargill signs with WWE after championship reign in AEW

Jade Cargill is officially with WWE.

WWE announced the splashy signing Tuesday after rumors last week suggested she was heading for the company after a few years with All Elite Wrestling. Cargill signed a multi-year deal with WWE.

ESPN first reported the signing. She will begin training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

"Let’s get it right," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 31-year-old pro wrestling superstar trained with Heath Miller and Richard Borger at Face 2 Face Wrestling school and then at the Nightmare Factory with Q.T. Marshall and Dustin Rhodes. She made her debut in All Elite Wrestling in November 2020 and later signed a long-term deal with the promotion.

WWE LEGEND RIC FLAIR REMEMBERS THE LATE BRAY WYATT: 'A GENIUS'

Nearly a year later, Cargill participated in the AEW TBS Championship tournament. She defeated Ruby Soho to win the title. She held the title for 508 days and went 60 matches without losing.

Cargill lost her title in a match to Kris Statlander and later parted ways with company.

It’s unclear when Cargill may make her debut. WWE has NXT No Mercy scheduled for Sept. 30, WWE Fastlane Oct. 7 and WWE Survivor Series Nov. 25.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rhea Ripley is the RAW women’s champion, SmackDown’s champion is Iyo Sky and Becky Lynch is the champion at NXT.