WWE's Naomi breaks social media silence with cryptic video after suspension

WWE superstar Naomi broke her social media silence Saturday, posting a cryptic video to her Twitter account weeks after walking out of a live show.

Naomi, whose real name is Trinity Fatu, posted the video with a green heart emoji.

"These are five things you need to hear today," the inspirational video begins. "No. 1, important people come and go. That’s OK. No 2, you can look at it as rejection or redirection. No. 3, you define what fun is. Don’t allow someone to make you feel what you like is stupid.

"No. 4, sometimes you’re going to have to let other people down to make yourself happy. And No. 5, your diet isn’t just what you eat, it’s what you watch, listen to and allow around you."

Naomi and tag-team partner Sasha Banks were indefinitely suspended after walking out of an episode of "RAW" in May. The company said the pair walked into the office of WWE head of talent relations John Laurinaitis and placed a suitcase on his desk with their championships belts inside and walked out.

Banks and Naomi won the tag-team championship at WrestleMania Night 2 over Carmella and Queen Zelina. It’s their first win as a tag team and the third for Banks and first for Naomi individually.

Following the incident, both wrestlers were suspended indefinitely.

"Talk about what happened this past Monday night when Sasha Banks and Naomi let us all down," WWE announcer Michael Cole said on a subsequent episode of "SmackDown."

"The WWE women’s tag-team champions walked off the show and walked out of the building during ‘Monday Night Raw.’ They were supposed to take part in this. The main event — the six-pack challenge — where the winners would be next in line to face Bianca Belair for the RAW women’s championship.

"However, Sasha and Naomi took the tag-team championships into the office of our head of talent relations, left them there and promptly walked out of the arena. Their actions disappointed millions of WWE fans and their fellow superstars."