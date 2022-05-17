Sasha Banks, Naomi walk out of 'Monday Night Raw' over issue with match, company says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE women’s tag-team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of "Monday Night Raw" before their scheduled main event match on Monday, the company said in a statement.

WWE said Banks, whose real name is Mercedes Varnado, and Naomi, whose real name Trinity Fatu, walked into the office of WWE head of talent relations John Laurinaitis and placed a suitcase on his desk with their championships in it and walked out.

"They claimed they weren't respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents even though they'd had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence," WWE said. "'Monday Night Raw' is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract.

"We regret we were unable to deliver, as advertised, tonight's main event."

It wasn’t clear who their opponents were going to be. The duo is the only women’s tag-team champions on the WWE roster.

Banks and Naomi won the tag-team championship at WrestleMania Night 2 over Carmella and Queen Zelina. It’s their first win as a tag team and the third for Banks and first for Naomi individually.