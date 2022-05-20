WWE stars Sasha Banks, Naomi suspended indefinitely over walk out

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE stars Sasha Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely after walking out during "Monday Night Raw" earlier in the week, SmackDown announcer Michael Cole said Friday.

Cole, alongside Pat McAfee, said on the blue brand a future tournament would determine the new WWE women’s tag team champions.

"Talk about what happened this past Monday night when Sasha Banks and Naomi let us all down. The WWE women’s tag-team champions walked off the show and walked out of the building during ‘Monday Night Raw.’ They were supposed to take part in this. The main event. The 6-pack challenge where the winners would be next in line to face Bianca Belair for the RAW women’s championship," Cole said.

"However, Sasha and Naomi took the tag-team championships into the office of our head of talent relations, left them there and promptly walked out of the arena. Their actions disappointed millions of WWE fans and their fellow superstars."

WWE revealed late Monday Banks, whose real name is Mercedes Varnado, and Naomi, whose real name Trinity Fatu, walked into the office of WWE head of talent relations John Laurinaitis and placed a suitcase on his desk with their championships in it and walked out.

Banks and Naomi won the tag-team championship at WrestleMania Night 2 over Carmella and Queen Zelina. It’s their first win as a tag team and the third for Banks and first for Naomi individually.

As of Friday night, they were still listed on the WWE roster as champions but their merchandise was removed from the WWE Shop.

The two WWE superstars have not responded to the controversy.