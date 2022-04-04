Pat McAfee steals show at WrestleMania, takes stunner from Steve Austin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pat McAfee stole the WrestleMania show on Sunday night.

McAfee, the former Indianapolis Colts punter-turned-radio personality and WWE commentator, squared off with Austin Theory on the second night of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

McAfee put on a show. At one point, he would try to superplex Theory from the top rope but when he got pushed off he landed a backflip. McAfee hopped back onto the top rope and pulled off the maneuver. He would go onto beat Theory in the match but his night was not done.

Vince McMahon, the chairman of WWE, was in Theory’s corner and had seen enough. McMahon took off his business attire and dressed down to his undershirt starting an impromptu match against the SmackDown commentator.

Looking as jacked as ever, the 76-year-old McMahon had some help from Theory in taking down McAfee. McMahon would grab a football and punt the ball into the ribs of McAfee and later pin the former NFL player to win the last-minute match.

The moment was far from over.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin came down to the ring for the second time of the weekend and handed out stunners to everyone in the ring.

It was one epic night for the broadcaster.