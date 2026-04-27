WWE legend says he knew Danhausen would be a ‘marketing machine’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Danhausen’s popularity in WWE skyrocketed over the course of just a few weeks.

He made his debut at the Elimination Chamber, stepping out of the mystery box that left Raw general manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis befuddled for weeks. While his character didn’t exactly resonate with fans at first, he became uber popular as he "cursed" several of his pro wrestling colleagues.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T said he believed Danhausen would work no matter what.

"When Danhausen came in, everybody crapped on him," he recalled in an interview with Fox News Digital. "Everybody was like, ‘Man, what the heck is going on? This is not gonna work.’ Everybody except me. I’m literally the minority in this whole thing. I said, look guys, I don’t know what everybody is thinking about but when you take wrestlers and characters like Danhausen out of the wrestling business, you lose sight on what the wrestling business truly is.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We need the George ‘The Animal’ Steeles of this business. We need those characters that’s going to come out and bring the levity down and just make you feel a certain way and just fun for you. And I said this guy is going to be a merchandizing, you know, a marketing machine. And he’s proved to be everything that I said he was gonna be. So, for me, I love the Danhausen character being a part of WWE. I said, if I never did the spina-rooni, what would my career have been? If The Rock never did the People’s Elbow, where would have careers have gone without that? So, for me, I love having Danhausen as a part of WWE."

Danhausen has been featured on Raw and SmackDown since his debut with the company, but his feud with The Miz turned up a notch as he ruined The Miz’s WrestleMania moment and defeated him in a match on SmackDown.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Danhausen has also laid a "curse" upon the New York Mets and ESPN broadcaster Stephen A. Smith in recent weeks.