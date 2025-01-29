Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

WWE

WWE is 'driving pop culture,' pro wrestling legend Paul Heyman says

WWE has been on a tear over the last 12 months

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Vanessa Hudgens lives out dream of stepping into WWE ring Video

Vanessa Hudgens lives out dream of stepping into WWE ring

"High School Musical" star and WWE superfan got the chance to do a chant in the ring after the premiere of "RAW" on Netflix on Sunday.

WWE had a stranglehold on the pro wrestling world for more than 12 months, as Paul "Triple" Levesque, the company’s chief content officer, introduced a new era into the company.

Cody Rhodes finished his story and opened up a new path as Undisputed WWE champion; Roman Reigns lost his title and had to deal with an insurgency in his Bloodline; Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan began a monthslong feud that saw the Women’s World Championship change hands a few times; Tiffany Stratton injected a youth movement into the women’s division with her Money in the Bank win and subsequent cash-in all the while the company welcomed a whole host of new faces to the main and development rosters.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Tiffany Stratton in 2024

Tiffany Stratton became the WWE Women’s Champion on "Friday Night SmackDown" on Jan. 3, 2025 after she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. (Dylan Azari / Special to the Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Those were just the achievements in the ring. WWE debuted on Netflix and partnered with multiple brands, including Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer, NBA, NHL and Cosm, as well as a multi-year partnership with TNA Wrestling to showcase talent on each other’s brands. 

It is only scratching the surface as WWE begins WrestleMania season – akin to the Super Bowl – over the next few days. It will begin with the Royal Rumble on Saturday to determine the next superstars who will get shots at the men’s and women’s championships respectively.

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman acknowledged the hot streak the company has been on as of late, suggesting to Variety it has transcended pop culture.

"We’re no longer a boutique industry," he told the outlet. "We’re not on the fringe. We’re driving pop culture now, and with the fact that Roman Reigns is the undisputed top box office attraction, the number one star in the entire industry, and his Wiseman, are driving these cultural phenomenon, I would suggest the youth of this world is in very good hands right now."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Paul Heyman walks with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns, left, celebrates with special counsel Paul Heyman after defeating Brock Lesnar and unifying the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship during WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 3, 2022. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

To underscore that point, WWE has seen celebrities from all corners flock to WWE events.

Matthew McConaughey, Kai Cenat, Gabriel Iglesias, Danielle Fishel, Vanessa Hudgens, Quavo and others have been seen in the stands. Not to mention, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson appeared at WrestleMania 40, and NBA stars Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton mocked their on-court rivalry in the ring after the playoffs last year.

Hudgens explained to Fox News Digital her fandom goes above and beyond. She never misses a "Monday Night Raw" and plans to watch on Netflix every week.

Saturday kicks off the road to WrestleMania with the Royal Rumble, which is followed by the Elimination Chamber in March. Fans should have a decent idea about what the WrestleMania 41 main events will look like by spring.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Royal Rumble promo in Indy

WWE Royal Rumble wrestling signage goes up to promote the upcoming event on Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

WrestleMania 41 will take place in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.