WWE is 'driving pop culture,' pro wrestling legend Paul Heyman says

WWE had a stranglehold on the pro wrestling world for more than 12 months, as Paul "Triple" Levesque, the company’s chief content officer, introduced a new era into the company.

Cody Rhodes finished his story and opened up a new path as Undisputed WWE champion; Roman Reigns lost his title and had to deal with an insurgency in his Bloodline; Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan began a monthslong feud that saw the Women’s World Championship change hands a few times; Tiffany Stratton injected a youth movement into the women’s division with her Money in the Bank win and subsequent cash-in all the while the company welcomed a whole host of new faces to the main and development rosters.

Those were just the achievements in the ring. WWE debuted on Netflix and partnered with multiple brands, including Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer, NBA, NHL and Cosm, as well as a multi-year partnership with TNA Wrestling to showcase talent on each other’s brands.

It is only scratching the surface as WWE begins WrestleMania season – akin to the Super Bowl – over the next few days. It will begin with the Royal Rumble on Saturday to determine the next superstars who will get shots at the men’s and women’s championships respectively.

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman acknowledged the hot streak the company has been on as of late, suggesting to Variety it has transcended pop culture.

"We’re no longer a boutique industry," he told the outlet. "We’re not on the fringe. We’re driving pop culture now, and with the fact that Roman Reigns is the undisputed top box office attraction, the number one star in the entire industry, and his Wiseman, are driving these cultural phenomenon, I would suggest the youth of this world is in very good hands right now."

To underscore that point, WWE has seen celebrities from all corners flock to WWE events.

Matthew McConaughey, Kai Cenat, Gabriel Iglesias, Danielle Fishel, Vanessa Hudgens, Quavo and others have been seen in the stands. Not to mention, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson appeared at WrestleMania 40, and NBA stars Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton mocked their on-court rivalry in the ring after the playoffs last year.

Hudgens explained to Fox News Digital her fandom goes above and beyond. She never misses a "Monday Night Raw" and plans to watch on Netflix every week.

Saturday kicks off the road to WrestleMania with the Royal Rumble, which is followed by the Elimination Chamber in March. Fans should have a decent idea about what the WrestleMania 41 main events will look like by spring.

WrestleMania 41 will take place in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20.