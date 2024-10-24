WWE legend Hulk Hogan says Trump assassination attempt forced him to speak up: 'This has to stop'

Pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan was a prominent figure at the Republican National Convention (RNC) over the summer when he expressed his support for former President Donald Trump in his bid for re-election against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, appeared in an interview Wednesday on the "PBD Podcast" and said he decided to make his support for Trump public after the Republican presidential candidate was nearly assassinated at a rally in Pennsylvania in July.

Hogan said he recalled his feelings when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963 and said the assassination attempt on Trump hit home for him.

"When they tried to kill Trump, someone that I knew personally, it affected me worse," he said. "I sat up off the couch and I said, ‘that’s it, this has to stop.’ I don’t want to split my audience as a businessman but now I don’t care. This is much more important than business. This is a spiritual revolution now.

"This guy is coming out trying to help people. He wants to help millions of people. He wants to help America. Have God in our country, in our homes, in our schools, and I said, ‘I can’t handle it.’"

It was at that time, he said, he wanted to do more, and it was what drove him to speak at the RNC.

"I remember the reason I did it was because there’s no place in this world for stuff like this. I was acting like a man," Hogan said. "I was at home going, ‘Well, if China invades or if this happens, they’ll come to my door and I got guns …’ I was talking like a man but I wasn’t being one. I didn’t stand up like a should’ve. That Republican convention was my first time to actually stand up a be a man. Not just talk like one, but actually be one. I felt so strong about it – that’s why I did it.

"And then they tried to shoot him again a couple weeks later. This has to stop. There’s no place for anything like this in our society. It was the reason I did it and I didn’t care what people thought at this point. I just knew it was wrong and this is about what’s right and what’s wrong and I could tell the difference. I know that much. It’s got a lot to do with common sense and that is wrong."

Hogan added that he was "praying" for the United States to get back "on track."

"Where we can all be safe and financially lead a good life where we don’t have to grovel and choose between medicine or not feeing ourselves so we can feed our kids. It shouldn’t be that way," he said.