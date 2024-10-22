Donald Trump, WWE legend The Undertaker discuss intricacies of wrestling: 'I find it very interesting'

In continuing his media buzz ahead of the election, former President Trump dipped back into the sports world, but in a different avenue.

The three-time Republican nominee appeared on the "Six Feet Under" podcast with WWE legend The Undertaker.

This is, of course, the time when Trump is the one being peppered with questions, but he could not help himself.

"I mean, I know you're supposed to interview me, but I find it very interesting," Trump asked Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Callaway, about the real-life aspect of sports entertainment.

Trump asked Callaway if the WWE ring "take[s] great absorption" and whether the wrestling got a little bit too real.

"When Vince [McMahon] started to get in the ring…the rings got a little bit softer," Callaway admitted. "Before that, it would be just like taking a fall on this floor. I mean, they were really hard. It’s a crazy thing, and you just condition your body to it where after you do it so much, you don’t even think about it."

"How often did it happen where somebody gets really angry? In other words, you hit a guy accidentally the wrong way or something, and he’s had it," Trump asked.

"In the late ’80s and stuff like that, guys were really salty. You’re supposed to be a professional and usually guys would think, ‘Well, if he hit me like that, then it’s for a reason.' They'd mix it up a little bit and get back into the locker room. Usually, when that happens, it's part of the show," Callaway said.

"What we do is hard enough, but when you start taking liberties with someone and picking fights, you're not going to be around long. You have to have a cohesive unit of guys.

"It's like politics - you don’t have to like each other, but you have to be professional enough to work with each other. A lot of the guys I'm really close with, there are some guys I don't care much for. But it’s kind of like the way I wish politics would get back to. I may not agree with you, but I can share a dressing room with you, I can shake your hand, and we can do business."

Trump said Undertaker had a great career, in which he replied that he has "new knees" thanks to his injuries.

"Does every wrestler end up having to get new parts?" Trump asked.

"At some point, usually, you're gonna have something that needs to be replaced. There's very few guys that get out unscathed."

"It happens," Taker said when asked if he'd ever gotten injured so badly he couldn't continue. "What most people don’t realize, Mr. President, is that although we’re entertainment, but in any given match, you’re two inches away from something really catastrophic happening. When you figure the amount of dates per year that you work, that really goes up exponentially, the risk factor."

Callaway added that he had an "eight-year stretch where I averaged 220 days a year."

"You just kind of get in that zone, your body gets used to the trauma, and you don't feel right, actually, if you go home too long. You get restless, your body feels too good."

Trump himself has appeared in the ring at several WWE events, including shaving McMahon's head at WrestleMania 23, and being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

