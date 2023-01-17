Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash makes dark comments discussing son's sudden death

Tristen Nash was 26 when he died in October

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Back in October, Kevin Nash experienced every parent's worst nightmare.

The WWE Hall of Famer's 26-year-old son, Tristen, died after suffering a seizure and going into cardiac arrest.

Nash has had difficulties coping with the loss of his son. At the 12-week mark since Tristen's death Monday, Nash seemed to insinuate he recently had suicidal thoughts.

Actor and former professional wrestler Kevin Nash attends Unicon 2021 at the World Market Center Oct. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas.  (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

"Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth. I mean, time flies when you're having fun," Nash said on his "Kliq This" podcast.

Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, quickly tried to get Nash off the topic.

"Don't play like that. You have guns, so you can't say those things," Oliver said.

Nash replied, "I can do whatever the f--- I want to do. Long as I leave a note."

Wrestler Kevin Nash, left, and actor Adam Rodriguez pose for a photo during the Matt Bomer Spotlight Award Tribute at Trustees Theater at the 17th Annual Savannah Film Festival presented by SCAD Oct. 26, 2014, in Savannah, Ga.  (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for SCAD)

"Every morning when I wake up, the first thing that happens is I come to the realization that instead of there being three human beings in my home, there's now two," Nash continued. "And the third person isn't on vacation or staying with friends or is out late. He is never coming back. And then I sit up in the bed and I have absolutely nothing I have to do, and it's like, 'So, why am I getting out of bed?'"

The father-and-son duo quit alcohol "cold turkey" days before Tristen's passing, Nash revealed.

"Alcohol is the nastiest … it's a nasty drug," Nash said a week after his son died. "Anybody out there, if you haven't drank, you've probably done yourself an incredible service. If you do drink, and you're having problems and know it's affecting your life and you know it's affecting your health, you can't see the damage it's doing."

Tristen died on what would have been Scott Hall's 64th birthday. Hall and Nash were wrestling partners for years.

Wrestler Kevin Nash and actor Matt Bomer greet each other backstage during the Matt Bomer Spotlight Award Tribute at Trustees Theater at the 17th Annual Savannah Film Festival presented by SCAD Oct. 26, 2014, in Savannah, Ga. (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for SCAD)

Tristen was the only child of Kevin and Tamara Nash.

Nash was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 and again in 2020 as a member of the New World Order.