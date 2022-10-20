WWE legend Kevin Nash's son, Tristen, dead at 26

Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died at age 26, it was announced on Thursday.

"On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26," a statement via Fightful.com read. "Tristen recently starting working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together.

"The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time."

The cause of Nash’s death is currently unknown. He was the only child of Kevin and Tamara Nash.

The announcement comes on the birthday of the elder Nash’s tag team partner, Scott Hall, who passed away earlier this year.

Tristen Nash had been working with his father on his "Kliq This" podcast with Sean Oliver. Per his Instagram profile, Nash was also a singer and songwriter.

Upon the news that Tamara Nash was pregnant, Kevin Nash left WWE for World Championship Wrestling in 1996, according to Wrestling Inc. It led to an easier schedule to help his family and would ultimately lead to the famous New World Order group, which included Hall and Hulk Hogan.

Nash was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of their class of 2015 that included "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Rikishi, Alundra Blayze, Larry Zbyszko, and Tatsumi Fujinami as part of the individual section.

He also entered the Hall of Fame in 2020 as the tag team honoree with New World Order.