WWE legend Scott Hall dead at 63; Tributes pour in from all sides

Scott Hall, one of the WWE’s most influential personalities, has died, his former organization confirmed.

Hall, 63, known as "The Bad Guy," was deceased after he was taken off life support Monday, following weeks of health complications that stemmed from hip surgery.

"WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away," the WWE said in a statement. "WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans."

AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of a true legend Scott Hall. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/orkCBmKcjU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2022

Fellow former wrestler Sean Waltman, known better by his wrestling persona, X-Pac, also confirmed the death on social media.

WWE TERMINATES DEAL WITH RUSSIAN BROADCASTER

"He's gone," Waltman tweeted.

He's gone. 😔 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) March 15, 2022

Hall had stints with various professional wrestling organizations, including the WCW, WWF (later the WWE), and TNA.

Hall’s impact on the sport was undisputed. He began his career in 1984 before he signed with World Championship Wrestling in 1991. The following year, Hall joined the WWE under the persona Razor Ramon, whose charisma helped shape the trajectory of the company.

Survey says: these words from Scott Hall will live on forever



❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1lLE2LKwd0 — FITE (@FiteTV) March 14, 2022

The four-time Intercontinental Champion and later two-time WWE Hall of Famer had iconic clashes with some of the industry’s giants like Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Kevin Nash, who said he was "broken" by Hall’s passing.

"Scott's on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I'm going to lose the one person on this planet I've spent more of my life with than anyone else," Nash said in a post on Instagram. "My heart is broken and I'm so very f—ing sad."

"I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present," he added. "As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain't going to see another one like him again. See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn't love a human being any more than I do you."

Hall was inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame as Razor Ramon in 2014. He was inducted again, in 2020, as a member of the nWo (the New World Order, a group he founded with Hulk Hogan and Nash).

Many former and current wrestling stars remembered Hall's legacy:

Scott Hall was a towering figure among his contemporaries - a legend inside and outside the ring.



My deepest condolences to his friends, family and everyone who loved him.#RIPScottHall https://t.co/dDRd88DGjz — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 15, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Scott Hall. We send our sincere condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Py1JyDDR9J — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 15, 2022

Heart breaking, HUGE loss. He definitely made us all better - helped me with that one-of-a-kind Scott Hall insight. So many "Too Sweet" memories.



Scott - you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Y2duSyrxlY — Sting (@Sting) March 15, 2022

SCOTT HALL BUBBA I LOVE YOU FOREVER. I MISS YOU FOREVER — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) March 14, 2022

Goodbye my brother. Scott now you have peace!! R.I.P. — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) March 15, 2022

Scott Hall was the most impactful non World Champion of all time. — Chris Masters (@ChrisAdonis) March 14, 2022

Razor Ramon’s influence on me is obvious.



Yes, 100% because he is THE. COOLEST.



But mostly because he was one of my Dad’s favs



My Dad called me Chico

My Dad flicked his toothpicks

My Dad was my hero



Razor Ramon was OUR guy



Thanks for bringing me & my Dad closer Razor ❤️ pic.twitter.com/R5hH8Lf5oZ — "All Ego" Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) March 14, 2022