WWE legend Kurt Angle credits daughter with saving him from drowning in scary jet ski incident

WWE legend Kurt Angle opened up about a harrowing experience he had while he and his family were on vacation in Miami.

Angle, who is also an Olympic gold medalist, said in a recent episode of the "Kurt Angle Show" he was out jet skiing with his daughter, Giuliana, when they flipped over and went into the ocean. Angle detailed the fear he had while trying to make sure he was not going to sink in the water.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Thank God my daughter is like an Olympic-caliber swimmer," Angle said on the podcast. "I even had the safety vest on, but it wasn’t working; I was still sinking. I can’t swim so I’m in trouble. I couldn’t get above water, I was going under. My daughter kept her composure. The jet ski got away from us, it was like 50 feet away from us. She didn’t know whether to go to the jet ski or to me, but she came over to me and saved my life. She pulled me over to the jet ski, she swam 50 yards with me in her hands.

"I couldn’t get myself on the jet ski, my arms are so weak now because of my neck I can’t push myself up. So now, she’s putting her hands under my a-- and pushing me up onto the jet ski, and she got me up there. Then she jumped up behind me and I said, ‘You know what, honey? You just saved my life.’"

KEVIN OWENS TALKS UPCOMING TAG-TEAM MATCH WITH JOHN CENA, SHARES HILARIOUS SAMI ZAYN STORY

Angle notably has had several surgeries on his neck during his pro wrestling career.

He opened up about his journey to superstardom and the perils he faced with it in an interview with Fox News Digital back in July. He said he hoped his backstory and journey could inspire others.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I want them to know that this documentary is about overcoming everything — all obstacles, addiction, injuries, death of family members, personal things in your lives. It’s about redemption and gaining back your reputation after you lost it," he said. "And I want everybody to know that it’s possible. Even at the worst point in your life, you could still come out of it and come out shining."