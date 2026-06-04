Seth Jarvis scores overtime game-winner as Hurricanes storm back from 2-0 deficit to even Stanley Cup Final

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The Carolina Hurricanes have evened up the Stanley Cup Final in thrilling fashion, coming back from down 2-0 to win in overtime, 4-3.

It was Seth Jarvis, who has been criticized for not having his usual production in the playoffs, hammering home a power-play one-timer to send the crowd into a frenzy as the Hurricanes salvaged a home game before heading on the road.

This game looked like another chapter in Brett Howden's surprising playoff run. The Golden Knights forward scored just 12 goals during the regular season, but his two-goal performance in this contest brought his postseason total to 13. He is in clear contention for the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs.

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His first goal of this game was from a nifty Mitch Marner floater down ice. It’s unknown if he was trying to find Howden on the other end, or just clearing his own zone, but it worked out as Howden settled the puck and was quick to snap a wrister past Frederik Anderson.

Then, just after a power play ended for Vegas, Ivan Barbashev, who scored in Game 1’s victory, found Howden streaking toward the offensive zone and put the puck right on his stick. Howden, riding high throughout these playoffs, made a tremendous move and deked out Anderson for his second goal of the game.

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The Lenovo Center crowd was silenced, as Howden’s heroics gave the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead heading into the third period. But the Stanley Cup Playoffs have a way of getting weird, and Game 2 was proof of that with a back-and-forth battle between these two teams.

Midway through the third, the Hurricanes got the goal they needed from Logan Stankoven on a hard-fought battle behind the net for a puck, which he turned into a wraparound shot past Carter Hart. It got the crowd back into the contest, and Carolina used it to their advantage.

It was Mark Jankowski getting his first goal of the playoffs joining a rush similar to Marner’s flip down ice to Howden earlier in the game. Eric Robinson was trying to get the puck to William Cartier, and a pinball effect saw it land right in front of Jankowski, who fired it off the right post and into the net. Just like that — tie game in Carolina.

With the game hanging in the balance, both teams pressed for the winner. Vegas was trying to grab a 2-0 series lead before returning home for Games 3 and 4, while Carolina was looking to protect home ice and avoid heading on the road down two games.

It looked as if Carolina was going to fulfill the comeback, as Jordan Staal tipped home a shot from Shayne Gostisbehere during a power play that came after the Golden Knights challenged a potential goal on a sprawling save by Anderson. It was a risky move by head coach John Tortorella, and it backfired with 4:35 left in the game as Carolina took the 3-2 lead.

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But Vegas found itself on the power play shortly thereafter. However, the ‘Canes played it perfectly, with the Golden Knights only getting one shot off before killing it and getting back to even strength. Vegas had no choice but to pull Hart from the net, allowing them the extra skater.

Then, Mark Stone, the Golden Knights’ captain, said not so fast, batting a puck past Anderson following a Marner shot to tie the game at three apiece with less than two minutes to play in the game. And upon video replay, it was Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin who accidentally hit the puck into Anderson, bouncing it off his shoulder and pushing it into the net.

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Overtime was needed as a result, and the first break in the extra period came after Tomas Hertl, the game-winning goal scorer in Game 1, was called for tripping, sending the Hurricanes to the power play once again.

Carolina made it hurt, and now Game 3 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas should be a fun one to watch as this series has gotten off to a high-octane start.

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