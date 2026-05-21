Raphinha Reveals London 'Red' And 'Blue' Team Offers Before Barcelona Transfer

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Barcelona winger Raphinha has opened up about his 2022 departure from Leeds United, revealing he turned down lucrative offers from London's premier clubs – widely understood to be Chelsea and Arsenal – to secure a move to the Camp Nou.

In a new interview, the Brazil international labeled his choice as the greatest decision of his professional career.

Snubbing London's heavyweights

Raphinha has confirmed that his path to the Spotify Camp Nou was not without its hurdles, revealing that multiple London-based clubs were desperate to keep him in the Premier League.

During the summer of 2022, the former Leeds talisman was at the center of a high-profile transfer tug-of-war involving some of the biggest names in English football.

Speaking to TNT Sports Brasil, the 27-year-old reflected on the intense speculation that surrounded his future before he ultimately chose to join the Catalan giants.

"I had offers from a Blue team and also a Red team from London, but the best decision of my career was signing for Barcelona," Raphinha revealed, likely alluding to interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.

Decision Paid Off

While the financial lures of the Premier League elite were significant, Raphinha’s heart was set on following in the footsteps of legendary Brazilians like Ronaldinho and Neymar at Barça.

Since making the switch, the winger has justified his decision by becoming a central figure in the squad, contributing to a period of sustained domestic success.

The forward has navigated various challenges in Catalunya, including heavy competition for places and constant transfer rumors. However, he remains fully committed to the club.

Admiring A Modern-Day Genius

Beyond his past transfer dealings, the Barcelona star was asked to name the one modern player he holds the highest desire to share a pitch with, and named Bayern Munich's talismanic striker Harry Kane.

Raphinha did not hold back in his admiration for the England captain, saying: "Yes, he has an excellent sense of positioning; he plays well and scores goals. I put him in the category of very great players. He’s close to genius, but geniuses are very rare at that level."

Busy Summer Ahead For Barça

Raphinha may well be welcoming a number of new faces to Camp Nou this summer.

Barcelona have been linked with numerous forwards in what sporting director Deco has described as an "almost impossible task" to replace Robert Lewandowski, who is set to depart the Catalan club upon the expiration of his contract.

Reportedly leading the shortlist to succeed the Polish striker at the Camp Nou are Chelsea forward João Pedro and Atlético Madrid’s Julián Álvarez.

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