This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

WWE announces Backlash will take place in Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny to host

It's the first time a premium live event will be in the territory since New Year's Revolution in 2005

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
WWE is set to return to Puerto Rico for the first time for a pay-per-view event in nearly 20 years as Backlash will take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan on May 6.

The company also announced that two-time Grammy-award winner Bad Bunny will be the host of the premium live event. The Puerto Rico native is a huge wrestling fan and has appeared in several WWE events, even winning the 24/7 Championship at one point.

WWE Superstar Triple H attends VidCon at the Anaheim Convention Center on July 11, 2019, in California.

WWE Superstar Triple H attends VidCon at the Anaheim Convention Center on July 11, 2019, in California. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

"We’re excited to bring Backlash to San Juan as the demand for WWE premium live events outside of the continental United States continues to grow," WWE chief content officer Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, said in a news release. "Bad Bunny is one of the world’s most-popular entertainers and nowhere is that more evident than in his native Puerto Rico."

The last time WWE was in Puerto Rico for a major event was for New Year’s Revolution in January 2005. An Elimination Chamber match for the World Heavyweight Championship was the main event and saw Triple H eliminate Randy Orton for the title.

Bad Bunny accepts the Best Música Urbana Album award for "Un Verano Sin Ti" during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Bad Bunny accepts the Best Música Urbana Album award for "Un Verano Sin Ti" during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academ)

Bad Bunny said he was unable to attend that event but wasn’t missing Backlash.

"In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn’t able to attend New Year’s Revolution at el Coliseo," Bad Bunny said in a news release. "Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event and this time I won’t miss it."

Bad Bunny enters for a tag team match during WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on April 10, 2021.

Bad Bunny enters for a tag team match during WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on April 10, 2021. (Joe Camporeale-USA Today Sports)

Backlash is set to take place more than a month after WrestleMania 39. It’s unclear at this point how the card is going to shake out.

