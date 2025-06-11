WrestleMania 42 to take place in Las Vegas once again

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE announced on Wednesday that WrestleMania 42 will be held in Las Vegas for the second straight year after it was previously revealed that New Orleans would be the host site.

Reports about the premiere event of the WWE season leaving New Orleans surfaced a few weeks back. As speculation ran rampant on social media, WWE announced during its Money in the Bank premium live event that WrestleMania will be back at Allegiant Stadium.

"Las Vegas helped to deliver the biggest WrestleMania of all time, shattering records and delivering an amazing week for fans around the world," WWE president Nick Khan said in a news release. "We look forward to once again working with the talented and effective teams at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Allegiant Stadium to bring WrestleMania back to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World."

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) CEO Steve Hill, who talked to Fox News Digital earlier this year ahead of WrestleMania 41, touted the return of the event as well.

"We are honored that WWE has once again selected Las Vegas to host the biggest event on their calendar," Hill said. "Bringing WrestleMania 42 to Las Vegas underscores our city’s reputation for elevating world-class events to new heights. We are excited to build on last year’s success and deliver an even more incredible experience for the WWE Universe in 2026."

WrestleMania in Las Vegas was just as busy as Super Bowl week in the city. WWE hosted events up and down the Las Vegas Strip, including the Hall of Fame ceremony, the Roast of WrestleMania and WrestleMania After Dark at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

WWE said "Monday Night Raw," "Friday Night SmackDown" and WWE World will return. NXT Stand & Deliver will also take place in the city.

It will be the second time in WrestleMania’s history that the show will be hosted in the same city in consecutive years. WrestleMania IV and WrestleMania V were held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.