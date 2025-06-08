Logan Paul's jaw-dropping springboard moonsault wows fans at WWE Money in the Bank

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Logan Paul has continuously performed highlight reel-worthy moves in the WWE ring since he became a member of the company a few years ago.

Saturday night’s Money in the Bank may have taken the cake.

Paul teamed up with John Cena to take on Cody Rhodes and world heavyweight champion Jey Uso in the latest chapter of Cena’s farewell tour. Cena interrupted Paul’s title match at "Saturday Night’s Main Event" last month, leading to the return of Rhodes. In the last few weeks, the four men have taken sides, and it culminated into a match.

He hit a few of his signature moves during the match – a frog splash here, a Paul-verizer there. But fans jumped out of their seats when he and Uso fought outside the ring.

Paul put Uso on top of one of the announcer tables. He then went to the apron and looked back to check Uso a couple of times before he hopped onto the middle rope and did a moonsault to crash onto Uso. The two pro wrestlers went through the table together in what may have been the moment of the night.

Unfortunately for the Paul-Cena team, the match didn’t go into their favor.

As the referee checked on both Paul and Uso, Cena hit Rhodes with the Undisputed WWE Championship belt. Then R-Truth made a shocking appearance to cost Cena the match.

Rhodes hit Cena with the Cross Rhodes and pinned him for the win.

But Paul’s move caught the eye of WWE fans. Jake Paul even weighed in with his take.

"My brother is the best wrestler in the WWE," the boxer wrote on X.

It’s unclear what’s next for Logan Paul. Cena, leaning into his heel character, dubbed Paul the future face of WWE. Paul has certainly shown he has the move set for it.