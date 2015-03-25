WR Hopkins developing in Houston's offense, learns he'll have to work hard to impress Johnson

Houston first-round pick DeAndre Hopkins is learning a lot from Andre Johnson, even if the star receiver doesn't say very much to the rookie when the two are on the field.

Hopkins gushed about his relationship with his new teammate Monday, saying the notoriously quiet Johnson sometimes simply gives him a look to let him know his performance isn't up to par.

Hopkins says he feels bad when he gets that look from Johnson and it spurs him to playing better. The former Clemson star has impressed the Texans so far at camp, making one-handed and otherwise acrobatic catches.

They're hoping he'll develop quickly so he can start opposite Johnson and take some pressure off the 32-year-old receiver this season.