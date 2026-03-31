Stephen A Smith implores 'addict' Tiger Woods to 'stop getting behind the damn wheel'

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Tiger Woods is no longer getting the benefit of the doubt.

After his second DUI arrest in less than a decade, Stephen A. Smith implored the 15-time major champion, who he suggested as an "addict," to "stop getting behind the damn wheel."

"Compassion is running out for Tiger Woods. He got his money, he’ll never be poor, he’s fine, but you talk about somebody whose image has fallen off a cliff..." Smith began on his SiriusXM show on Monday. "My brother, you got issues with drugs, and I personally suspect... that it’s pain meds. I can understand that. What I don’t understand is this tendency to get behind the damn wheel of a car.

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"You’re a billionaire, bro. You can afford car service. We are very fortunate that Tiger Woods hasn’t killed somebody yet… I'm not saying this to castigate and vilify Tiger Woods. Who doesn't love Tiger Woods?... But how forgiving as a society are we supposed to be with this proclivity or tendency that you have to get behind the wheel of a car when you're inebriated? Are we going to be satisfied until he kills somebody?"

President Donald Trump voiced his continued support for Woods, saying in a recent interview that the five-time Masters champion "lives a life of pain."

"He lives a life of pain. He has a lot of pain. He’s an amazing guy. He’s an amazing athlete. He does have pain," Trump added Tuesday of Woods. "He doesn’t have an alcohol problem, but he does have pain."

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Shortly after the crash, Trump labeled Woods as a "very close friend of mine" with "some difficulty." Woods dates Trump's former daughter-in-law, Vanessa, the mother of the president's granddaughter Kai.

Woods was arrested on Friday after crashing into another car while traveling at a "high rate of speed." Woods' car rolled over onto its driver's side, and he had to escape out of the passenger door with the help of the driver he crashed into.

The five-time Masters winner was arrested on charges of driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a blood alcohol level (BAL) test after law enforcement said his vehicle collided with another vehicle Friday afternoon while he was driving impaired. Prescription opioids were found in his pocket.

According to the arrest affidavit, the pills were later identified as hydrocodone, a prescription opioid for pain relief.

Woods previously told law enforcement prior to the field sobriety tests that he underwent seven back surgeries and "over 20 operations on his leg." He told law enforcement that "I take a few" prescription medications.

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In 2017, he was taken into custody, also in Jupiter Island, after taking prescription drugs and being asleep behind the wheel of a running car at roughly 3 a.m.

Woods entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday and demanded a trial with a jury.

Fox News Digital's Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.