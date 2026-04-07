World Series champion Tom Nieto dead at 65

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Tom Nieto, a World Series champion catcher who also served as a longtime MLB coach, has died, the Minnesota Twins announced on Monday. He was 65.

The Twins released a statement on Nieto’s death on social media.

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"The Twins organization mourns the loss of 1987 World Series champion, Tom Nieto," the team said. "Our thoughts are with the Nieto family in their time of grieving."

Nieto’s sister, Denise Nieto-Jackson, wrote on Facebook that the former player died of a heart attack last month.

"On Friday, March 27th, my brother Tom passed on after a heart attack, leaving cherished memories in Florida with his family; his strength and resilience will continue to inspire us all," she said.

The Twins initially drafted Nieto in the 31st round of the 1979 MLB Draft. However, he decided to stay in school, eventually transferring to Oral Roberts. The St. Louis Cardinals would select him in the third round of the 1981 MLB Draft.

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He made his MLB debut in 1984 and played for the Cardinals for two seasons. He was with the Montreal Expos in 1986 before joining the Twins in 1987. He was on the Twins’ 1987 team when they won the World Series against the Cardinals.

Nieto played two seasons with the Twins before ending his career with the Philadelphia Phillies after the 1990 season.

He played 251 games in his major league career. He hit .205 with five home runs and 69 RBI.

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When he retired, Nieto went into coaching. He was with the New York Yankees from 1995 to 2002 and the New York Mets from 2005-2008.