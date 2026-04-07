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Minnesota Twins

World Series champion Tom Nieto dead at 65

The Twins said their thoughts are with the Nieto family as they mourn the loss of the 1987 champion

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Tom Nieto, a World Series champion catcher who also served as a longtime MLB coach, has died, the Minnesota Twins announced on Monday. He was 65.

The Twins released a statement on Nieto’s death on social media.

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Catcher Tom Nieto of the St. Louis Cardinals standing on the field during a baseball game.

Catcher Tom Nieto of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on from the field during a Major League Baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., in 1984. (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

"The Twins organization mourns the loss of 1987 World Series champion, Tom Nieto," the team said. "Our thoughts are with the Nieto family in their time of grieving."

Nieto’s sister, Denise Nieto-Jackson, wrote on Facebook that the former player died of a heart attack last month.

"On Friday, March 27th, my brother Tom passed on after a heart attack, leaving cherished memories in Florida with his family; his strength and resilience will continue to inspire us all," she said.

The Twins initially drafted Nieto in the 31st round of the 1979 MLB Draft. However, he decided to stay in school, eventually transferring to Oral Roberts. The St. Louis Cardinals would select him in the third round of the 1981 MLB Draft.

Jim Sundberg of the Kansas City Royals scores while Tom Nieto of the St. Louis Cardinals attempts to tag him

Jim Sundberg of the Kansas City Royals scores as Tom Nieto of the St. Louis Cardinals tries to tag him during Game 5 of the 1985 World Series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo., on Oct. 24, 1985. (Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images)

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He made his MLB debut in 1984 and played for the Cardinals for two seasons. He was with the Montreal Expos in 1986 before joining the Twins in 1987. He was on the Twins’ 1987 team when they won the World Series against the Cardinals.

Nieto played two seasons with the Twins before ending his career with the Philadelphia Phillies after the 1990 season.

He played 251 games in his major league career. He hit .205 with five home runs and 69 RBI.

Yankees coach Tom Nieto wearing a team jacket and cap

Yankees coach Tom Nieto poses during New York Yankees Media Day at Legends Field in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 20, 2002. (M. David Leeds/Getty Images)

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When he retired, Nieto went into coaching. He was with the New York Yankees from 1995 to 2002 and the New York Mets from 2005-2008.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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