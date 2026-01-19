Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Chicago White Sox

Ex-MLB star Wilbur Wood dead at 84

Wood was a three-time All-Star

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wilbur Wood, a three-time All-Star pitcher who made opposing batters swing and miss with a nasty knuckleball, has died, the Chicago White Sox announced. He was 84.

Wood spent 17 seasons in the majors from 1961 to 1978, spending 12 seasons with the White Sox. He also played for the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wilbur Wood in May 1968

Chicago White Sox pitcher Wilbur Wood in action during the 1968 season. (Malcolm Emmons/USA TODAY Sports)

"The White Sox send our condolences to the family, friends and fans of 3x All-Star Wilbur Wood, who has passed away at the age of 84," the team said on social media.

Wilbur made his debut with the Red Sox in 1961 as a 19-year-old pitcher and then found himself with the Pirates in his early 20s. But he made his biggest impact with the White Sox.

He started as a reliever for the White Sox. He led the majors in 1968 when he appeared in 88 games and then led the American League the next two years when he appeared in 76 games in 1969 and 77 games in 1970.

METS AGREE TO DEAL WITH ALL-STAR BO BICHETTE AFTER MISSING OUT ON KYLE TUCKER: REPORTS

Wilbur Wood throws a pitch

Chicago White Sox pitcher Wilbur Wood (8) delivers a pitch at Comiskey Park during the 1973 season. (Malcolm Emmons/USA TODAY Sports)

Wood was thrust into the starting role in 1971 and did his best to perfect the knuckleball to put less stress on his throwing arm. He turned into an incredible workhorse pitcher, leading the majors in games started from 1972 to 1975. He won at least 20 games from 1971 through 1974.

He suffered a fractured kneecap on a line drive early in the 1976 season. When he returned to the mound, Wood began to struggle. His ERA ballooned to 5.20 in 28 games in 1978, which would be the final season of his career.

He finished his career with a 3.24 ERA and 1,411 strikeouts. The 376.2 innings he pitched during the 1972 season were the most by a starter in a single season in the Live Ball Era (since 1920), according to MLB.com.

Wilbur Wood in the 1974 season

Chicago White Sox pitcher Wilbur Wood (8) delivers a pitch during the 1974 season at Cleveland Stadium. (Malcolm Emmons/USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Wood finished top three in AL Cy Young Award voting in 1971 and 1972.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue