Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Mets

World Series champion Ron Taylor dead at 87

Taylor became the Blue Jays' team physician after his playing days were over

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dr. Ron Taylor, a two-time World Series champion pitcher who later became the Toronto Blue Jays’ team physician, has died, the New York Mets said on Monday. He was 87.

The Mets said Taylor died in Toronto after battling a long illness.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 1969 Miracle Mets team

The 1969 New York Mets pose for a 10th anniversary reunion photo at New York's Shea Stadium on Saturday, July 14, 1979. Present at Old Timers' Day were, top row, from left to right, Ken Boswell, Ron Taylor, Ron Swoboda, Ed Kranepool, Don Cardwell, Jim McAndrew and Gary Gentry. Second row: Art Shamsky, Donn Clendenon, Jack DiLauro, J.C. Martin, Tommie Agee and Ed Charles. Third row: Cleon Jones, Joe Pinatano, Rube Walker, Jerry Grote and Al Weis. (AP Photo/Bob Schutz,File)

Taylor got his start with the Cleveland Indians in 1962 and helped the St. Louis Cardinals to a World Series in 1964. After spending time with the Houston Astros, he joined the New York Mets and won a World Series title with them in 1969.

"Ron was the only guy on our staff with postseason experience," Taylor’s former teammate Art Shamsky said in a news release. "He had won a championship with the Cardinals in 1964 and brought a winning mentality. We don’t win the title without Ron Taylor."

Taylor was credited with being the so-called "unsung hero" of the Mets’ roster. In four postseason appearances in 1969, he had two saves and did not allow a run in 5.2 innings.

SHOHEI OHTANI SHOWS SOME RUST IN 1ST PITCHING APPEARANCE SINCE 2023

Ron Taylor and Bill de Blasio

Then-New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, presents Ron Taylor of the 1969 Mets championship team with a key to the city as part of the Mets' 1969 50th Anniversary Celebration before the start of a game against the Braves at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019. (Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com)

He finished his career with the San Diego Padres in 1972.

Taylor appeared in 491 games and had a 3.93 ERA with 464 strikeouts.

When his baseball career was over, Taylor enrolled in medical school and joined the Blue Jays as the team physician. He spent about 30 years with the organization.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Taylor was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 1985.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.