World Series champion Ron Taylor dead at 87

Dr. Ron Taylor, a two-time World Series champion pitcher who later became the Toronto Blue Jays’ team physician, has died, the New York Mets said on Monday. He was 87.

The Mets said Taylor died in Toronto after battling a long illness.

Taylor got his start with the Cleveland Indians in 1962 and helped the St. Louis Cardinals to a World Series in 1964. After spending time with the Houston Astros, he joined the New York Mets and won a World Series title with them in 1969.

"Ron was the only guy on our staff with postseason experience," Taylor’s former teammate Art Shamsky said in a news release. "He had won a championship with the Cardinals in 1964 and brought a winning mentality. We don’t win the title without Ron Taylor."

Taylor was credited with being the so-called "unsung hero" of the Mets’ roster. In four postseason appearances in 1969, he had two saves and did not allow a run in 5.2 innings.

He finished his career with the San Diego Padres in 1972.

Taylor appeared in 491 games and had a 3.93 ERA with 464 strikeouts.

When his baseball career was over, Taylor enrolled in medical school and joined the Blue Jays as the team physician. He spent about 30 years with the organization.

Taylor was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 1985.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.