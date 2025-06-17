Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani shows some rust in 1st pitching appearance since 2023

Ohtani was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI at the plate

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Dave Roberts on managing Shohei Ohtani and what he brings to the Los Angeles Dodgers | The Herd Video

Dave Roberts on managing Shohei Ohtani and what he brings to the Los Angeles Dodgers | The Herd

Dave Roberts joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss managing Shohei Ohtani, the greatest player in baseball, and what he brings to the Los Angeles Dodgers both on and off the field.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shohei Ohtani appeared to be a bit rusty on the mound as he made his Los Angeles Dodgers pitching debut on Monday night against the San Diego Padres.

Ohtani opened the game by allowing one run on two hits in the lone inning he pitched. He threw 28 pitches in his appearance, which was the second most by any Dodgers pitcher throughout the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shohei Ohtani waves to the crowd

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, #17, waves near the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Monday, June 16, 2025 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Still, it was a massive first step to get back to the mound for live-game action as he went 21 months without pitching due to an elbow injury. He threw a fastball at 100.2 mph.

"I was aiming to sit 95-96," Ohtani said through a translator after the Dodgers won the game 6-3, "but the game intensity really allowed me to throw a little harder."

Ohtani admitted his nerves were heightened a bit more for the outing. He went 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBI, a walk and two strikeouts.

2025 WORLD SERIES ODDS: DODGERS FAVORED; GIANTS TAKE BIG JUMP

Shohei Ohtani throws a pitch

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, #17, throws to a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game on Monday, June 16, 2025 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

"But I did hit 100 (mph) today, so I want to see first where my body feels and how it reacts," he said. "But the expectation is for me to go once a week. Hopefully to be able to go a little longer every time I’m out there so that the bullpen won’t be so taxed."

While Ohtani was more modest about his first appearance, third baseman Max Muncy thought Ohtani looked great.

"Stuff looked electric, but when you haven’t pitched in that long of a time, and you don’t really get a chance to do any rehab games, maybe the command isn’t going to be there and that’s kind of what we saw tonight," he said.

Shohei Ohtani swings

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, #17, drives in a run with a double during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Monday, June 16, 2025 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Dodgers improved to 44-29 with the win. San Diego fell to 39-32.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.