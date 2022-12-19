World Series champ Tom Browning dead at 62

Tom Browning, a one-time All-Star and 1990 World Series champion with the Cincinnati Reds, has died, authorities in Kentucky said Monday. He was 62.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to a call to Browning’s home in Union after receiving a report of a man who was not breathing. Authorities said responding officers identified the man as Browning. The retired pitcher was unresponsive on his couch inside the home.

"Deputies, along with E.M.S. personnel, attempted life saving measures. However, resuscitation efforts were not successful. Mr. Browning was pronounced deceased at approximately 1:13 p.m.," the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said no foul play was suspected.

The Reds confirmed Browning's death as well.

"The entire Reds family is stunned and deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tom Browning," the team said. "Affectionately referred to as ‘Mr. Perfect,’ Tom was a true Red who after his playing made the Cincinnati area his home and remained heavily involved within the organization.

"A fan favorite, the Reds Hall of Famer touched fans’ hearts at team events, Reds Hall of Fame festivities and Reds Community Fun activities. We join Reds Country in mourning the loss of one of our all-time greats, who created so many memories and magical moments for us all. Our deepest condolences to Tom’s family during this difficult time."

Browning was a ninth-round draft pick of the Reds in 1982 out of Tennessee Wesleyan. He made his debut for the Reds in 1984 when he was 24 years old and appeared in three games that season.

He started 38 games in 1985 and went 20-9 with a 3.55 ERA and 155 strikeouts. He finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting to St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Vince Coleman.

In 1988, Browning threw the 12th perfect game in MLB history – a 1-0 defeat of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He didn’t run the count to three balls in any of the at bats.

Browning was a part of a rotation in 1990 that featured Jose Rijo, Jack Armstrong and Danny Jackson along with the "Nasty Boys" Rob Dibble and Randy Myers. He struck out two in his lone World Series start against the Oakland Athletics. The Reds swept the series.

Browning was an All-Star in 1991 – the last year he started more than 30 games in a season. He led the league in earned runs (107) and home runs allowed (32). He finished his career in 1995 with the Kansas City Royals.

His son Logan was in the Boston Red Sox farm system until the 2019 season.