World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Serbia
Serbia is in Group G with Brazil, Cameroon and Switzerland
Serbia is set to make its sixth World Cup appearance next week when thy take the pitch in Qatar.
Serbia hasn’t gotten out of the group stage since 1998 when they were the Yugoslavia national team. Since then, they have only two World Cup wins and years of disappointment.
Group G will pose its challenges with Brazil and Switzerland as opponents. But a strong showing in World Cup qualifiers got them this far and ranked in the top 25 in the FIFA rankings.
FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.
Who is on Serbia’s World Cup roster?
- GK Marko Dmitrovic
- GK Predrag Rajkovic
- GK Vanja Milinkovic-Savic
- MF Nemanja Gudelj
- MF Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
- MF Sasa Lukic
- MF Marko Grujic
- MF Filip Kostic
- MF Uros Racic
- MF Nemanja Maksimovic
- MF Ivan Illic
- MF Andrija Zivkovic
- MF Darko Lazovic
- D Stefan Mitrovic
- D Nikola Milenkovic
- D Strahinja Pavlovic
- D Milos Veljkovic
- D Filip Mlandenovic
- D Strahinja Erakovic
- D Srdjan Babic
- F Dusan Tadic
- F Aleksandar Mitrovic
- F Dusan Vlahovic
- F Filip Djuricic
- F Luka Jovic
- F Nemanja Radonjic
Who does Serbia play in the World Cup?
Serbia is in Group G in the World Cup. They play Brazil on Nov. 24, Cameroon on Nov. 28 and Switzerland on Dec. 2.