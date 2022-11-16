World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Serbia

Serbia is set to make its sixth World Cup appearance next week when thy take the pitch in Qatar.

Serbia hasn’t gotten out of the group stage since 1998 when they were the Yugoslavia national team. Since then, they have only two World Cup wins and years of disappointment.

Group G will pose its challenges with Brazil and Switzerland as opponents. But a strong showing in World Cup qualifiers got them this far and ranked in the top 25 in the FIFA rankings.



Who is on Serbia’s World Cup roster?

GK Marko Dmitrovic

GK Predrag Rajkovic

GK Vanja Milinkovic-Savic

MF Nemanja Gudelj

MF Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

MF Sasa Lukic

MF Marko Grujic

MF Filip Kostic

MF Uros Racic

MF Nemanja Maksimovic

MF Ivan Illic

MF Andrija Zivkovic

MF Darko Lazovic

D Stefan Mitrovic

D Nikola Milenkovic

D Strahinja Pavlovic

D Milos Veljkovic

D Filip Mlandenovic

D Strahinja Erakovic

D Srdjan Babic

F Dusan Tadic

F Aleksandar Mitrovic

F Dusan Vlahovic

F Filip Djuricic

F Luka Jovic

F Nemanja Radonjic

Who does Serbia play in the World Cup?

Serbia is in Group G in the World Cup. They play Brazil on Nov. 24, Cameroon on Nov. 28 and Switzerland on Dec. 2.