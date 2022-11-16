Expand / Collapse search
The World Cup
World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Croatia

Croatia is in Group F with Morocco, Canada and Belgium

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16

Could this be the year Croatia finally breaks through and wins the World Cup?

They were ever so close in 2018 when they racked up wins against England, Russia and Denmark before losing in the finals to France. But Croatia is revitalized and ready for another run.

Croatia won seven of their World Cup qualifier matches and finished in the Round of 16 in the UEFA Euro.

Luka Modric of Croatia celebrates with teammates during the international friendly match against Saudi Arabia at Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium on Nov. 16, 2022, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Luka Modric of Croatia celebrates with teammates during the international friendly match against Saudi Arabia at Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium on Nov. 16, 2022, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Goran Stanzl/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images)

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Who is on Croatia’s World Cup roster?

  • GK Dominik Livakovic
  • GK Ivica Ivusic
  • GK Ivo Grbic
  • MF Luka Modric
  • MF Mateo Kovacic
  • MF Marcelo Brozovic
  • MF Mario Pasalic
  • MF Nikola Vlasic
  • MF Lovra Majer
  • MF Kristijan Jakic
  • MF Luka Sucic
  • D Domagoj Vida
  • D Dejan Lovren
  • D Borna Barisic
  • D Josip Juranovic
  • D Josko Gvardiol
  • D Borna Sosa
  • D Josip Stanisic
  • D Martin Erlic
  • D Josip Sutalo
  • F Ivan Perisic
  • F Andrej Kramaric
  • F Bruno Petkovic
  • F Mislav Orsic
  • F Ante Budimir
  • F Marko Livaja

Who does Croatia play in the World Cup?

Croatia is in Group F in the World Cup. They play Morocco on Nov. 23, Canada on Nov. 27 and Belgium on Dec. 1.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.