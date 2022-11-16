Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Australia

Australia is in Group D with Tunisia, France and Denmark

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Australia is in the World Cup for the fifth straight year but face an uphill battle if they want to get out of the group stage and into the knockout round.

Having both France and Denmark in Group D isn’t doing the country any favors. Australia hasn’t made it into the knockout stage since 2006 when Tim Cahill was scoring goals for them. The squad hasn’t won a match in the World Cup since and will hope to break that streak this time around.

The squad won 13 matches in World Cup qualifiers to get to this point.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Awer Mabil of Australia poses during the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 portrait session on Nov. 15, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.

Awer Mabil of Australia poses during the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 portrait session on Nov. 15, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. (Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Who is on Australia’s World Cup roster?

  • GK Maty Ryan
  • GK Andrew Redmayne
  • GK Danny Vukovic
  • MF Aaron Mooy
  • MF Jackson Irvine
  • MF Ajdin Hrustic
  • MF Keanu Baccus
  • MF Cameron Devlin
  • MF Riley McGee
  • D Milos Degenek
  • D Aziz Behich
  • D Joel King
  • D Nathaniel Atkinson
  • D Fran Karacic
  • D Harry Souttar
  • D Kye Rowles
  • D Bailey Wright
  • D Thomas Deng
  • F Awer Mabil
  • F Mathew Leckie
  • F Martin Boyle
  • F Jamie Maclaren
  • F Jason Cummings
  • F Mitchell Duke
  • F Garang Kuol
  • F Craig Goodwin

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Who does Australia play in the World Cup

Australia is in Group D in the World Cup. They will play France on Nov. 22, Tunisia on Nov. 26 and Denmark on Nov. 30.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.