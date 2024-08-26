Women's soccer club that features several transgender players wins league title, finishes undefeated

An Australian women’s soccer club that consists of several transgender players finished its season in the North West Sydney’s Women’s Premier League undefeated and champions.

The controversial Flying Bats FC defeated West Pennant Hills Cherrybrook FC, 5-4.

Flying Bats FC won all of its matches during the season and scored 65 goals while only allowing four. West Pennant Hills Cherrybrook won 12 matches and only lost two. They scored 43 goals and allowed 17.

Flying Bats FC came under fire earlier this year when it won the preseason Beryl Ackroyd Cup and was given a $1,000 prize, according to news.au.com, and proudly touts itself as a supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community.

But just as it did in March, Flying Bats FC came under fire on social media for winning the championship with transgender players on the team. The club reportedly has as many as five trans players on the team competing in the women’s division.

"Full-time. Flying Bats FC win the Premiership and the Grand Final. Trans-identified males will be crowned champions in the Women’s Premier League Division," Australian journalist Lucy Zelić wrote on X.

"Somehow, this is supposed to represent progress. Somewhere, the custodians of our game don’t care."

West Pennant Hills Cherrybrook FC took the loss in stride.

"Our Premier (League Women’s) team have left everything on Christie Park this afternoon losing 5-4 in heartbreaking fashion to the Flying Bats. You embodied everything it means to play for our club over an amazing 90 mins of football. We could not be prouder of you girls," the club wrote on Facebook.