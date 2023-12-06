Women's college basketball phenom Caitlin Clark invents unprecedented club after scoring 3,000th point

Caitlin Clark is in a league of her own.

The Iowa women's college basketball superstar netted her 3,000th career point on Wednesday night in the Hawkeyes' 67-58 win over Iowa State on Wednesday night.

She scored 35 on the night, but her 3,000th put her in never-before-seen territory.

She's the first NCAA basketball player, man or woman, to score 3,000 points while recording 750 rebounds and 750 assists.

Clark became the 26th college basketball player of both genders to record 3,000 points in a career, and the 15th woman - she did so in her 110th career game.

She is now 515 points away from becoming the all-time leading scorer among women - Kelsey Plum had 3,527 during her four years at Washington from 2013 to 2017.

This season, she's averaging 29.6 points per game - if she continues to score at this rate, she's on pace to become the women's leading scorer on Feb 25 against Iowa. So, it's practically a matter of when, rather than if.

She also could beat Pete Maravich's all-time record of 3,667 - at her current 29.6 points per game this season, she'd set the record in potential postseason play.

Clark has 770 rebounds and 874 assists in her career.

Clark became one of the most prominent college athletes in the country last year when she led Iowa to a national championship appearance with her "you can't see me" celebration - Iowa lost to LSU in the championship.

The Hawkeyes (9-1) were trailing 55-54 midway through the fourth quarter, before Clark made a pair of nifty assists to Kate Martin, who converted them into layups that gave Iowa a 60-56 lead with just over 3 minutes remaining.

Clark added a layup of her own to extend the margin to 62-56 with about 2 minutes to play. She has scored at least 20 points in all 10 games this season.

Iowa opens Big Ten play Sunday at Wisconsin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

