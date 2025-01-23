Woman indicted on charges from crash that killed Vikings player, 2 others in car crash

A woman was indicted on 13 counts, including vehicular manslaughter, for the automobile crash that killed Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson back in July.

Jackson and two others were killed in the crash that occurred in the early hours of July 6, weeks before training camp began.

Cori Clingman was indicted on 13 counts, including vehicular manslaughter related to driving under the influence, according to prosecutors in Prince George’s County, a Washington suburb.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Clingman faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted, State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said.

Jackson was drafted in the fourth round of last year's NFL Draft but was never able to take a snap.

"I am absolutely crushed by this news," head coach Kevin O'Connell said at the time of Jackson's death.

"Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches."

OHIO STATE'S EMEKA EGBUKA REFLECTS ON HOW BUCKEYES RALLIED FROM MICHIGAN LOSS TO WIN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Jackson, a passenger, and 23-year-old Isaiah Hazel, who had been driving the car, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Police said 23-year-old Anthony Lytton Jr., who had been sitting in the rear of the car, was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The three played high school football together and won a state championship.

Police said Clingman crashed into the car carrying the three men while attempting to change lanes. Police said she had been "driving at a high rate of speed" when she struck the vehicle.

Clingman had two other passengers in the car at the time of the crash, but none were injured as a result. The driver of a third vehicle involved was also uninjured.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jackson took a break from football after high school, but he returned to the sport when he attended community college, where he made the switch from wide receiver to cornerback. He played two seasons under Nick Saban at Alabama before finishing his collegiate career at Oregon, where he was an all-Pac-12 first-team selection.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.