Minnesota Vikings

Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dead at 24 after Maryland car crash

Jackson was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Khyree Jackson, the Minnesota Vikings fourth round draft pick and former Oregon standout, is dead after a reported automobile accident. He was 24. 

Jackson, who was drafted by the Vikings with the No. 108 overall pick in April, died in an car accident on Friday night along with two others, according to the Maryland State Police. 

The Minnesota Vikings released a statement on Saturday confirming the news of Jackson’s death.

"I am absolutely crushed by this news," head coach Kevin O'Connell said. 

"Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 
 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.