WNBA's TV ratings drop with Fever’s Caitlin Clark sidelined due to injury: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The WNBA has seen a significant drop in TV ratings while Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark remains sidelined with a quad injury.

Clark has missed five straight games after she strained a quadriceps during the Fever’s 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty last month.

Initially, she was expected to miss two weeks, but the second-year guard has yet to be cleared for Saturday’s game against the Liberty, which will mark three weeks.

Her absence on the court has not only hurt the Fever. It's hurt the WNBA’s TV ratings.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

USA Today reported Thursday that, according to Nielsen data, nationally televised WNBA viewership is down 55% since Clark was injured May 24. The report said nationally televised Fever games are also down 53%.

OutKick clarified those numbers, reporting that of the four previous games Clark played in, two were aired on CBS and ABC. A third was broadcast on NBA TV, and a fourth was not rated by Nielsen because it was broadcast on Amazon Prime.

Three of the four Fever games after Clark was injured were aired on either NBA TV or ION. And the Fever’s most recent game against the Chicago Sky drew an average of 1.92 million viewers, the WNBA announced Tuesday.

FEVER, SKY MATCHUP DRAWS BIG VIEWERSHIP AS AN INJURED CAITLIN CLARK CHEERS FROM SIDELINES

Those numbers reflect the third-highest viewership for a game carried by CBS. It was also a big increase over the network's average regular season game viewership. But it was a drop from the season opener between those two teams.

Fever head coach Stephanie White said Monday the team is ready for Clark to start "ramping back up," but she did not say if she was cleared yet for basketball activities. White added Thursday that Clark and Sophie Cunningham, who’s been sidelined since May 30, had "limited" reps during practice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clark is averaging 19 points, 9.3 assists and six rebounds in four games this season.