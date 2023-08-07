Expand / Collapse search
WNBA’s Layshia Clarendon, Brittney Sykes ejected after final-minute skirmish  

Clarendon and Sykes were give technical fouls

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Los Angeles Sparks guard Layshia Clarendon and the Washington Mystics’ Brittney Sykes got into a heated interaction in the final minute of Monday night’s game that resulted in both players being ejected. 

The scene unfolded with just around 30 seconds of play left in the game. 

Layshia Clarendon drives to the basket

Los Angeles Sparks guard Layshia Clarendon drives to the basket against the Mystics on Aug. 6, 2023, at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. (Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Clarendon, 32, drove to the net and was met by a hard foul from Sykes, who wrapped her arm around the 2017 All-Star. Clarendon returned the gesture and both players took a hard fall onto the ground. 

Sykes immediately stood up and pushed Clarendon, who was already on the ground, before players from both sides stepped in to break up the skirmish. 

Sykes and Clarendon were both issued technical fouls and ejected. Sykes was also given a personal foul. 

Layshia Clarendon gets ejected

Los Angeles Sparks guard Layshia Clarendon gestures after being ejected during the Washington Mystics game on Aug. 6, 2023. (Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sparks forward Rae Burrell made the ensuing two free throws to give Los Angeles an 85-80 lead.

WNBA champion and eight-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to help the Sparks snap a four-game losing streak and beat the Mystics 91-83. 

Sykes finished with 17 points and made 1-of-2 free throws before being ejected. 

Brittney Sykes celebrates during a WNBA game

Brittney Sykes of the Mystics celebrates during the Los Angeles Sparks game on Aug. 6, 2023, at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. (Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Mystics entered Sunday’s contest having won back-to-back games for the first time since winning three straight from June 16-22.

